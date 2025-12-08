Riverside man accused of burning house with his mother inside

20 minutes ago
A Riverside man is facing charges after he allegedly set his house on fire with his mother inside.

Tyler Douglas Anderson, 32, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of two counts of aggravated arson and one count of having weapons while under disability.

According to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division, Anderson was accused of intentionally setting fire to the Barrett Drive house on Nov. 28.

The affidavit said investigators found a firearm belonging to Anderson inside the home after the fire was put out. He is forbidden from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction for aggravated possession of drugs in 2021, court documents said.

Anderson was arrested the same day and booked in Montgomery County Jail, and was still in the jail at the time of writing.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 11.

