Riverside man accused of causing crash that killed Trotwood woman

A Riverside man is facing charges after he allegedly caused a crash that killed a Trotwood woman.
Christopher Matheney, 46, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of one felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor counts of OVI.
Matheney was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 27.
Matheney’s charges are connected to a Sept. 7, 2024 crash at Ohio 49 and Free Pike at around 8:11 p.m.
Lakeisha Janay Brown, 33, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu west on Free Pike and crossing the intersection with Ohio 49 when a 2020 Dodge Ram, driven by Matheney, ran the red light and crashed into the car, according to a Trotwood police crash report.
The pickup truck went off the left side of the road into a cement median, while the Malibu went off the right side of the road and came to a stop.
Crews removed Brown from the car by mechanical means, the crash report said. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
According to her obituary, Brown worked as a paraprofessional with Trotwood-Madison Middle School and had three children.
Matheney and a passenger in his vehicle were not injured, the report said.
Police at the time said that they believed that Matheney was under the influence when the crash occurred. A blood test found that Matheney had a 0.235 blood alcohol content, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08 in Ohio.
