Riverside man accused of using social media to ask minors for child porn pleads guilty

• Guilty plea: Tyler A. Engle, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Twenty-five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Messaging minors: Engle used social media to contact minors and request photos of child sex abuse materials, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Riverside police began investigating after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

All of the images were of minors who lived outside of Ohio, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Engle will be sentenced on Jan. 16.