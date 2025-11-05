Riverside man accused of using social media to ask minors for child porn pleads guilty

A Riverside man who reportedly used social media to ask minors to ask for child pornography pleaded guilty to charges.
What did he plead to?
• Guilty plea: Tyler A. Engle, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Twenty-five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor were dismissed.
What was he accused of?
• Messaging minors: Engle used social media to contact minors and request photos of child sex abuse materials, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Riverside police began investigating after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
All of the images were of minors who lived outside of Ohio, according to the prosecutor’s office.
What happens next?
• Sentencing: Engle will be sentenced on Jan. 16.
