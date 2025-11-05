Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Riverside man accused of using social media to ask minors for child porn pleads guilty

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Riverside man who reportedly used social media to ask minors to ask for child pornography pleaded guilty to charges.

What did he plead to?

• Guilty plea: Tyler A. Engle, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Twenty-five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor were dismissed.

ExploreRELATED: Riverside man accused of asking minors for child sexual abuse material via social media

What was he accused of?

• Messaging minors: Engle used social media to contact minors and request photos of child sex abuse materials, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Riverside police began investigating after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

All of the images were of minors who lived outside of Ohio, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Engle will be sentenced on Jan. 16.

In Other News
1
Police: Suspect in deadly shooting at Sugar’s Lounge in Dayton turned...
2
Xenia income tax rejected; city council, school board seats decided in...
3
Bledsoe, Combs, Zbinden elected to Huber Heights school board
4
Smith, Herbst, Fullam re-elected to Vandalia-Butler school board
5
UPDATE: Boil Advisory lifted in Trotwood after water main break

About the Author