Riverside man pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly setting home on fire with mother inside

1 hour ago
A Riverside man who reportedly set his home on fire while his mother was inside pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Tyler Anderson, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated arson (attempt) and having weapons while under disability in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The aggravated arson charge was previously a second-degree felony but was downgraded to a third-degree felony.

One count of aggravated arson was dismissed.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.

On Nov. 28, Anderson intentionally set his Barrett Drive house on fire while his mother was inside, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

Investigators reportedly found a gun inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

He is not allowed to have a firearm due to a previous aggravated possession of drugs conviction in 2021, according to court records.

