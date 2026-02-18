Riverside man sentenced to at least 5 years in crash that killed Trotwood woman

In January Matheney pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide. Two misdemeanor counts of OVI were dismissed.

On Sept. 7, 2024, 33-year-old Lakeisha Janay Brown died following a two-vehicle crash at Ohio 49 and Free Pike in Trotwood.

Matheney was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram south on Ohio 49, when he ran a red light at the intersection and hit a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu, according to a crash report.

The truck went off the left side of the road and struck a cement median.

Brown was trapped in the Malibu and crews had to free her using mechanical means, according to the crash report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.

Matheney and his passenger were not injured in the crash. He had a blood alcohol content of .235, according to the crash report. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.