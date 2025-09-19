Riverside police looking for possible armed and dangerous stabbing suspect

Riverside police are searching for a suspect in a Friday morning stabbing.
The stabbing was reported around 11:22 a.m. in the 4500 block of Derwent Drive.
The victim was in surgery due to their injuries, but additional details on their condition were not available.
During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Zachary Fugate.
He may be armed and dangerous, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
The Dayton Daily News typically does not identify uncharged suspects but is identifying the suspect due to the public safety concern.
Anyone who sees him should call 911. Do not approach him, police said.
