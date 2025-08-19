Riverside woman pleads guilty in drug trafficking investigation

• Krystal M. Connelly, 41, and Justyn D. Yahle, 38, of Riverside, were both charged with drug trafficking and possession charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in July 2024.

• Yahle previously pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison, according to court records.

What did she plead to?

• On Aug. 14, Connelly pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, according to court records.

• All remaining charges were dismissed.

What is she accused of?

• A grand jury indicted Connelly and Yahle on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of criminal tools, four counts of endangering children and one count each of possession of cocaine, trafficking in LSD, possession of LSD, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, according to court records.

• The charges were the result of a Tactical Crime Suppression Unit investigation. Officers found 1.7 pounds of cocaine, LSD and Psilocin mushrooms while serving search warrants, according to the task force.

• Law enforcement officers also seized cash, multiple firearms and a vehicle as part of the investigation.

• The TCSU is a partnership between Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood and Springboro police departments.

What’s next?

• Connelly is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.