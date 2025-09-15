Riverside woman sentenced to at least 2 years for drug possession

• Krystal M. Connelly, 41, was sentenced to two to three years in the Ohio Reformatory for Women, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was she convicted of?

• Trafficking in cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in LSD, possession of LSD, possession of drugs, endangering children and possession of criminal tools charges were dismissed.

• She pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in August.

What was she accused of?

• Connelly and her co-defendant, Justyn D. Yahle, were indicted following a drug trafficking investigation by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit.

• Yahle previously pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison, according to court records.

• Officers served search warrants at businesses and residences, finding more than 1.7 pounds of cocaine, a “bulk amount” of LSD and Psilocin mushrooms, according to the TCSU.

• They also seized cash, firearms and a vehicle.

• The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is a partnership between the police departments of Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood and Springboro.