Riverside woman sentenced to at least 2 years for drug possession

A Riverside woman will spend at least two years in prison after she was convicted of having drugs.
What was she sentenced to?
• Krystal M. Connelly, 41, was sentenced to two to three years in the Ohio Reformatory for Women, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
What was she convicted of?
• She pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in August.
• Trafficking in cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in LSD, possession of LSD, possession of drugs, endangering children and possession of criminal tools charges were dismissed.
What was she accused of?
• Connelly and her co-defendant, Justyn D. Yahle, were indicted following a drug trafficking investigation by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit.
• Yahle previously pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison, according to court records.
• Officers served search warrants at businesses and residences, finding more than 1.7 pounds of cocaine, a “bulk amount” of LSD and Psilocin mushrooms, according to the TCSU.
• They also seized cash, firearms and a vehicle.
• The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is a partnership between the police departments of Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood and Springboro.
