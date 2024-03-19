Riverside woman who chases teen, hits him with baseball bet gets probation

BreakingNews
A Riverside woman will spend up to five years on probation with intensive supervision for chasing a 17-year-old boy in a car and hitting him with a baseball bat over the summer after he reportedly broke into her vehicle and returned to her house the next day.

Andrea L. Malmsbury, 43, was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to a reduced charge of aggravated assault via a bill of information.

Riverside police responded around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Valencia Street in a neighborhood west of Harshman Road.

ExploreNurse accused of drug theft at 4 nursing homes in 3 counties, raising oversight questions

Malmsbury reported that the person who broke into her truck in the 400 block of Hypathia Avenue the night before tried to get into her truck again and that she was following him in her car after he started to run, according to a Riverside Police Department report.

Malmsbury retrieved an 18-inch wooden ball bat from her car and caught up to him on foot in a backyard on Valencia Street. She said the teen raised his hands as if to hit her when she swung the bat and struck him in the head, according to the report.

The teen was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. He suffered a concussion and required a stitch to close a wound to his ear, the report stated.

ExploreKettering, Riverside OK renewals for license plate camera deals to help police

As part of her plea, two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.

In addition to up to five years of probation, Malmsbury was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

