Road closed indefinitely after embankment collapses near Germantown

The section of Astoria Road in German Twp. between Harris and Oxford roads will be closed “for an indefinite period of time” due to safety concerns, the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office announced this afternoon.

The closure comes because part of an embankment on the west side of Astoria collapsed into a small creek there, according to the engineer’s office.

The roadway itself in the 8500 block of Astoria is not damaged, but photographs of the scene show the land fell away just a couple of feet from the guardrail on the west side of the road.

The area in question is southwest of the village of Germantown, just across Twin Creek from Kercher Park.

Barricades will be up on Astoria, and detour signs will guide motorists around the closure via Friend Road, Browns Run Road and Oxford Road. Access to all residences along Astoria Road will be maintained.

Those with questions may contact the engineer’s office at 937-225-4904.

