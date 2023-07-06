Road construction affects traffic on major streets in Warren, Greene counties

Two major road projects are disrupting traffic at a busy Springboro intersection, and completely closing a section of a state road in Greene County.

The Springboro project is at the intersection of Ohio 741 and Remick Boulevard, right at the Settlers Walk development that includes Dorothy Lane Market. The Greene County project is a yearlong effort to improve Ohio 72 between U.S. 35 and Cedarville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Ohio 741 in Warren County

The preliminary start of the Ohio 741 project was June 26, and renovations began again on Wednesday.

Contractors on the Warren County Transportation Improvement District project are creating a right-turn lane on northbound 741 at Remick Boulevard, as well as installing a new traffic signal and signal timing at the intersection.

Throughout the rest of July the right lane on northbound 741 will be closed between Lytle Five Points Road and Remick Boulevard during working hours throughout the day.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $835,633 to complete the project.

Ohio 72 in Greene County

As of Monday, Ohio 72 was closed to northbound traffic between Wolford and Federal roads, and is limited to one lane of southbound traffic there, according to ODOT.

The project is part of a $12.6 million repaving and road rehab project that is underway between U.S. 35 and Cedarville. The renovations for the project include repairing the pavement, widening the shoulder in various places, rehabilitation of a culvert and bridge, and more.

For now, all northbound traffic will be detoured towards U.S. 35 and U.S. 42 at Xenia.

Work on Ohio 72 will continue through the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons, and with the exception of the cold-weather months, 72 will be closed in the northbound direction in phased sequences through most construction, according to ODOT.

Although the road will remain open to southbound motorists throughout the duration of the project, traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane by flaggers and/or temporary signals as needed during hours of operation, and these motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution and to expect periods of delay.

ODOT officials said the project should be complete in August 2024.

For updates on traffic, construction, and other related information, visit www.OHGO.com.