Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Centerville, slated to open today, delays start

This will be the second Rocky’s store in Centerville and the 10th in Ohio, joining Rocky’s Ace Hardware locations in Centerville, Fairborn, Kettering, Miamisburg, New Carlisle, Springfield, Xenia and two in Dayton.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware, which touts itself as “your neighborhood store for paint, hardware, lawn and garden, and grilling,” is the largest independent Ace Hardware dealer with 48 stores across nine states, including Ohio, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

It has been in continuous operation, under the same family ownership, since opening its first location in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1926, according to its website.

Last April, it announced it had acquired the nine Handyman Ace Hardware stores, which were family-owned-and-operated since 1939.