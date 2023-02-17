BreakingNews
Former Kettering shop owner unretires to open the Cozy Corner in Miamisburg
Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Centerville, slated to open today, delays start

Store is planned for the Cross Pointe shopping center

The opening of a Rocky’s Ace Hardware at 251 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville will take longer than planned, officials said.

The store had been slated for a soft opening today, but officials said that is being postponed.

“We will send an alert when a new date is secured,” the company said in a release.

ExploreWashington Twp. eyes development of Tim Hortons on 725, vacant for 5 years

We’ve reached out to ask what is behind the delay but have not yet received details.

The 19,000-square-foot retail space is located at the former site of A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, which closed in late 2019.

This will be the second Rocky’s store in Centerville and the 10th in Ohio, joining Rocky’s Ace Hardware locations in Centerville, Fairborn, Kettering, Miamisburg, New Carlisle, Springfield, Xenia and two in Dayton.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware, which touts itself as “your neighborhood store for paint, hardware, lawn and garden, and grilling,” is the largest independent Ace Hardware dealer with 48 stores across nine states, including Ohio, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

ExploreCincinnati Children’s sets opening date for $2.6M Centerville facility

It has been in continuous operation, under the same family ownership, since opening its first location in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1926, according to its website.

Last April, it announced it had acquired the nine Handyman Ace Hardware stores, which were family-owned-and-operated since 1939.

