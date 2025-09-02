Rollover crash closes U.S. 35 West near I-675 in Beavercreek

U.S. 35 West is closed near Interstate 675 in Beavercreek following a rollover crash involving two vehicles.
One person was trapped in a vehicle and another was ejected, Beavercreek police said. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed a vehicle on its side on the road.
“The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours,” police shared on social media. “Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.”
Traffic is being diverted from U.S. 35 West onto North Fairfield Road.
