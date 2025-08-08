Ross Twp. trustee still under fire for racist Facebook post

“They’re all here for one reason tonight. They asked you to resign your position,” said Ross Twp. Trustee Keith Ballauer. “They are not only embarrassed by your racist remarks (seen) on a national news website, but that you also don’t see the harm you have done to Ross Twp.”

On July 31, Ross Twp. trustees held a special meeting to discuss the racist post Young made when responding to a Facebook post regarding the July 26 brawl in Cincinnati that made national news..

Young defended his racist comments, which included the use of a slur for African Americans, by saying it was an emotional reaction to the Cincinnati brawl. He also said he was raised and grew up in a different era when racist comments may not have been viewed as such.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

“It was a bad era growing up in the ‘60s,” said the 1967 Oak Hills High School graduate, eventually restating once again, “I’m not a racist person.”

Ross Twp. Trustee Russ McGurrin said he was also raised in Norwood in the 1960s and 1970s, and his parents “would have my hide if I talked like that.”

“I’m not going to judge somebody’s heart, but when it’s put in social media, there’s a problem,” he said, later stating trustees don’t have the authority to vote to remove a board member.

Resident Don Miller said the only way Ross Twp. can restore the community’s reputation is for Young to resign and drop out of the fall election.

“Short of that, the residents of this community have to keep screaming at the top of their lungs, ‘We’re not all like this,’” he said, later adding he’s worried the “anti-Young” vote would be split and he’d be re-elected. He did advocated for a recall of Young if he’s re-elected.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

“They just want someone else, who they can trust, can sit in that seat to represent them,” Ballauer said as he gestured to the dozens of people at Thursday’s trustees meeting. “Dave, do the right thing, go ahead and step down.”

Residents expressed anger, frustration, and disbelief with Young’s stalwart stance that he isn’t going away and that he’s seeking another term as Ross Twp. trustee.

“You don’t represent this community anymore with your racist, vile comments,” said resident Douglas Fraits. “We know who you are now, and we ask you to resign. We deserve so much better.”

Young again apologized several times, telling the residents, township employees, and fellow elected officials, “I have to rebuild the faith of the people of Ross Twp.”

Some residents didn’t believe the apology was heartfelt, and some didn’t think he could rebuild trust.

Resident Melissa Gruenhagen said Young’s comments “sickened” her.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

“Those are the words of a bully,” she said, adding that Young is “not welcome here.” “Ross is not a community of bullies. I don’t think our community wants to be seen as racist. We want to be seen as kind and helpful with integrity and honesty. If you don’t resign, you put a stain on our community.”

Ross Twp. Fiscal Officer Julie Joyce-Smith said the July 31 special meeting did not warrant her to comment, as it did not directly impact the financial health of the township, but she spoke on Thursday.

“I do not want my silence on the matter to be interpreted as complicity,” she said. “I stand alongside Trustees McGurrin and Ballauer in my disgust and in my belief made on social media by Trustee Young has damage the reputation of Ross Twp.”

Young is one of five candidates who filed to run in the Ross Twp. trustee race on Nov. 4. Besides Young, the candidates include Andrea Hatten, Anil Lukhi, Jerry Stevison, and Don Bennett. Bennett is a former long-time Fairfield fire chief who served as interim city manager for the city. The Butler County Board of Elections will certify candidates who filed by this past Wednesday’s deadline on Aug. 18.