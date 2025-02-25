Roundabout construction to begin next month in Franklin

The project also includes construction of a roundabout with crosswalks, rectangular rapid flashing beacons and extension of the sidewalk on Ohio 123 to the roundabout, according to city officials.

Construction is scheduled to begin March 24.

Ohio 123 will be closed for approximately 120 days, or roughly four months, between Tama Lane and Sunnybrook Drive. The detour will be on Ohio 73 (Riley Boulevard and East Second Street), Interstate 75 and Ohio 123. Access to businesses north of Community Park Drive will be maintained, the city said.

The John R. Jurgensen Company based in Dayton was awarded a contract for approximately $2.3 million, and all work is expected to be completed in the summer.

Jay Korros, senior traffic engineer with CT Consultants, previously told Franklin council members that a roundabout would be a safer configuration compared to traffic lights that slows traffic and allows pedestrians to cross.

The use of roundabouts has led to a 44% reduction in crashes and a reduction between 72% and 87% in fatal crashes, according to ODOT data.

The roundabout will factor traffic volume projections through 2043 and will be would be wide enough to accommodate semitractor-trailers, which account for about 6% of traffic volume, the consultant said.