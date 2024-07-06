RTA bus crash in Dayton leaves multiple injuries

A RTA bus crashed into a building in Dayton Saturday morning and left multiple people injured.

Crews responded to reports of a bus crash around 9:30 a.m. at Marathon Avenue and Wheatley Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch confirmed injuries, however, couldn’t specify the number or their conditions. At least five medics were on scene, dispatch said.

Some victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital or Kettering Health Dayton, dispatch said.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

