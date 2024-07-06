RTA bus crash in Dayton leaves multiple injuries

A RTA bus crashed into a building in Dayton Saturday morning and left multiple people injured.
Crews responded to reports of a bus crash around 9:30 a.m. at Marathon Avenue and Wheatley Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch confirmed injuries, however, couldn’t specify the number or their conditions. At least five medics were on scene, dispatch said.
Some victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital or Kettering Health Dayton, dispatch said.
It is unknown what led up to the crash.
In Other News
1
Infrastructure upgrades tied to new 180-lot subdivision close...
2
Washington Twp. seeks to garner ‘broad community input’ for land-use...
3
While fewer than 12% of Ohioans got the last COVID vaccine, the CDC is...
4
CAR TALK: With all-wheel-drive cars, you’re usually all-in for new...
5
One flown to hospital after crash in Troy where semi overturned
About the Author