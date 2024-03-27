RTA driver suffers medical issue before crash in Huber Heights, police say

Local News
An RTA driver suffered a medical issue Wednesday morning and lost control of the bus before crashing in Huber Heights.

The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Shull Road.

The RTA bus was headed north on Old Troy Pike with one passenger aboard when the driver suffered a medical issue, lost control and struck to other northbound vehicles before driving off the left side of the road, over a curb and into a medical center parking lot at 8701 Old Troy Pike, according to a preliminary investigation by the Huber Heights Police Division.

The bus struck two parked, unoccupied cars in the parking lot before coming to rest.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the bus passenger reported no injuries but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Drugs, alcohol, or speed are not considered factors and no other injuries were reported in the crash that remains under investigation, police said.

No one has been cited.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

