RTA driver suffers medical issue before crash in Huber Heights, police say

The RTA bus was headed north on Old Troy Pike with one passenger aboard when the driver suffered a medical issue, lost control and struck to other northbound vehicles before driving off the left side of the road, over a curb and into a medical center parking lot at 8701 Old Troy Pike, according to a preliminary investigation by the Huber Heights Police Division.

The bus struck two parked, unoccupied cars in the parking lot before coming to rest.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the bus passenger reported no injuries but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Drugs, alcohol, or speed are not considered factors and no other injuries were reported in the crash that remains under investigation, police said.

No one has been cited.