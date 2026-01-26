Rumpke delays trash and recycling collection in Dayton by one day

Breaking: Flights arriving, departing at Dayton airport, but some cancelations reported

Trash and recycling collection by Rumpke Waste & Recycling will be suspended throughout today.

Trash and recycling collection by Rumpke Waste & Recycling will be suspended throughout today.
4 minutes ago
Trash and recycling collection by Rumpke Waste & Recycling will be suspended throughout today.

Rumpke plans to operate on a one-day delay for the remainder of the week as weather and road conditions allow, according to a statement by the trash and recycling company.

“We don’t take the decision to suspend services lightly,” said Kevyn Vasquez, operations manager. “However, we must put the safety of our team members, our customers and the motoring public first. Our plan is to collect Monday customers on Tuesday, and Tuesday customers on Wednesday, and so on, with Friday customers collected on Saturday.”

Rumpke said for people to please leave material at the curb as they continue service throughout the week.

