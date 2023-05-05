Rushing named Beavercreek Twp. administrator as Zaharieff retires

Rushing takes over for township administrator Alex Zaharieff, who announced his retirement last month. Zaharieff was appointed in 2011 as the first-ever administrator for Beavercreek Twp.

“I started my public service career in 1988 with the city of Beavercreek, working part time in the road department,” Zaharieff said. “I have worked for different communities throughout my career, but it’s been a pleasure to come back, where I began my public service career. This is the community I grew up in and raised my family in, and now I get to retire from a community that has meant so much to me.”