Rushing named Beavercreek Twp. administrator as Zaharieff retires

Beavercreek Twp. trustees have appointed Ryan Rushing as township administrator.
Rushing previously served as the fiscal officer for Beavercreek Twp., and has worked as interim city manager for the city of Carlisle in Warren County. He is also a previously elected member of Beavercreek City Council and the city’s board of zoning appeals.
Rushing started in his new position on Monday.
Rushing takes over for township administrator Alex Zaharieff, who announced his retirement last month. Zaharieff was appointed in 2011 as the first-ever administrator for Beavercreek Twp.
“I started my public service career in 1988 with the city of Beavercreek, working part time in the road department,” Zaharieff said. “I have worked for different communities throughout my career, but it’s been a pleasure to come back, where I began my public service career. This is the community I grew up in and raised my family in, and now I get to retire from a community that has meant so much to me.”
Rushing is a graduate of Beavercreek High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Wright State University.
“Beavercreek is my home. It’s where I graduated high school, built a home, and where I’ve had the privilege to serve in two separate elected offices,” Rushing said. “It is an honor to be able to serve Beavercreek Township as its next Administrator.”
Also this week, Carlisle announced that the two finalists for the city manager position Rushing had been filling are Michael Brillhart, public service-safety director of Wapakoneta, and Chris Lohr, Riverside’s assistant city manager.
