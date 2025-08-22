Sale of former Tavern building causes stir in Troy

THPA subsequently sold the buildings earlier this year to Glass City Developers LLC, which recently listed the property for sale for $1.791 million.

Oda said in a written statement that she found the for-sale notice “unbelievable.”

“I typically share any news about our city and community, and since this building has been a major story for years, of course I would share that it was for sale, with only one word to describe what I was feeling upon learning of it – unbelievable,” Oda wrote.

Oda’s additional comments to a local television station drew negative reactions including her comment that she “didn’t care” if the buildings were removed.

The comments drew reaction from THPA and from Glass City Developers.

“I am really at a loss as to how to respond as there is no issue. All the litigation regarding the IOOF/Old Courthouse was settled in 2023 (the mayor approved of the settlement). There were no restrictions on future transfers or use of the building in the agreement other than the tight deadline to get the building stabilized … There is no ongoing ‘battle’ as the press seems to be reporting,” said Jeremy Tomb, an attorney who was involved in the litigation, is the attorney for Glass City Developers and the son of Judy Tomb of Glass City Developers.

Jeremy Tomb said sale of the property was among options for the buildings discussed when they were purchased by Glass City Developers.

The THPA said Oda “yet again, put her own political self-interests ahead of the interests of the community she was elected to lead. Her petty comments about a potential sale of the old Miami County courthouse/Independent Order of Odd Fellows building on West Main Street did our downtown a great disservice at a time when it is trying to recover from many missteps by her administration.

“When our nonprofit took on this big project, with just four months to complete the stabilization work, we reached out to the community for support,” the THPA’s statement went on to say. “We promised donors four things in exchange for that support: 1) Supporting our nonprofit’s work was the fastest way to ensure the reopening of West Main Street under the terms of the settlement agreement; 2) The contributions would go toward stabilizing the building, thus saving it and the city’s historic streetscape; 3) An easement would be placed on the building to deter the possibility of future demolition; and 4) The history of the building and the recent efforts to save it would be shared as part of a display at the property... All of those promises have been/are being kept.”

“If Glass City has decided that selling the building is the best way to achieve that outcome, we respect that decision,” THPA said.

Oda wrote that, “Yes, we signed the court-mediated settlement agreement because Mr. Kimmel (previous owner) agreed to it and to sell the building to the THPA. The end of the lawsuit also meant the end of using taxpayer monies to pay for outside legal representation for the city.”

Oda added, “I don’t care if the building stays or goes. I do care only that this property becomes a contributor to Troy’s downtown, with or without the building. I love the history in Troy, but I cannot accept how this business owner was treated by a group of people in the name of ‘historic preservation.’”

