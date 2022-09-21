dayton-daily-news logo
X

Salute to a hero: Mourners honor local 101-year-old WWII vet 'Pee Wee' Martin

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top