San Diego company selected for AFRL moon-region satellite mission

“On-orbit capability to generate greater space situational awareness has wide application as space exploration and efforts to return to the moon continue to accelerate,” said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics. “We are proud to be part of Advanced Space’s world- class Oracle mission team, which includes Leidos, a leading space sensor technology provider.”

The anticipated launch date for the Oracle spacecraft is late 2025.

“Our GA-500 bus is part of an expanding portfolio of configurable, flight-proven ESPA-class satellites offering customers greater versatility to launch missions rapidly and efficiently into space,” said Gregg Burgess, vice president of General Atomics Space Systems. “We look forward to delivering a tailored, rad-hardened Oracle spacecraft capable of operating in the very challenging cislunar space environment.”

The Oracle project was awarded through AFRL, utilizing the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) OTA vehicle which is managed by NSTXL.

The Oracle spacecraft will operate about 200,000 miles from Earth, AFRL has said. Compare that distance to the current Space Surveillance Network, which has sensors on Earth or in traditional orbits, tracking satellites within distances of 36,000 kilometers, or 22,369 miles.