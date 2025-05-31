Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi’s stir fry sauce being recalled, no illnesses reported

A recall of 12 fluid ounces of stir fry sauce by Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi in West Chester has been issued.
The sauce was sold between the dates of Jan. 1, 2024 and May 29, 2025.
These sauces were sold by Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi at:
- Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi Restaurant at 6064 West Chester Road.
- Jungle Jim’s International Market at 5440 Dixie Highway.
The recall is due to not declaring the allergen wheat on the label, according to a statement by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
No reports of illness have been reported.
Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness, or an allergic reaction should contact a physician immediately, the statement said.
All products should be discarded or returned to Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi for a full refund.
