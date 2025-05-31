Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi’s stir fry sauce being recalled, no illnesses reported

These sauces were sold by Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi at:

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi Restaurant at 6064 West Chester Road.

Jungle Jim’s International Market at 5440 Dixie Highway.

The recall is due to not declaring the allergen wheat on the label, according to a statement by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

No reports of illness have been reported.

Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness, or an allergic reaction should contact a physician immediately, the statement said.

All products should be discarded or returned to Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi for a full refund.