Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi’s stir fry sauce being recalled, no illnesses reported

Staff illustration

Staff illustration
Local News
By
39 minutes ago
X

A recall of 12 fluid ounces of stir fry sauce by Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi in West Chester has been issued.

The sauce was sold between the dates of Jan. 1, 2024 and May 29, 2025.

These sauces were sold by Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi at:

  • Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi Restaurant at 6064 West Chester Road.
  • Jungle Jim’s International Market at 5440 Dixie Highway.

The recall is due to not declaring the allergen wheat on the label, according to a statement by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

No reports of illness have been reported.

Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness, or an allergic reaction should contact a physician immediately, the statement said.

All products should be discarded or returned to Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi for a full refund.

    In Other News
    1
    2 at a Harrison Twp. spa arrested, in custody
    2
    Payment delays, staff cuts impede VA programs that fund home and car...
    3
    Kettering Health opening up services bit by bit as tech outage...
    4
    Warren County says ‘sanctuary’ designation is mistake; feds offer...
    5
    Ohio extends sales tax holiday for more days to save in 2025

    About the Author

    Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.