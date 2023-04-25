‘Saying Yes when veterans call’

In all, nearly 300 benefits claims were filed for Montgomery County veterans last year, with more than 700 applications for financial help accepted and processed.

The commission had appropriations of about $2.4 million in 2022 and spent about $2 million of that.

Commission partners include Clothes That Work, Miami Valley Meals, the Foodbank, Catholic Social Services, the Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court and others. It’s the second year that the commission brought what Suddith called the Dayton-area “veterans care ecosystem” under one roof for its annual meeting.

“People find out we’re more than just VA claims,” Suddith said.

“These are great days to be a veteran, in part because of events just like this one,” said Dr. Thomas Hardy, chief of staff at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Hardy said today’s environment for veterans has markedly improved from what he recalls of returning from the Vietnam War to an airport in San Francisco, “where it seemed like every long-haired hippie on the West Coast had unkind things to say and unkind acts.”

He said he didn’t recall anyone thanking him for his service in the U.S. Army until after the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” which he believed awakened an awareness that “our military kept us safe.”