Scene75 temporarily changes policy after disturbance

The incident began at 9 p.m. Saturday, an hour before closing, when “an unruly group began shouting at each other, ultimately leading to them becoming rowdy,” Scene75 CEO Jonah Sandler said. Security escorted the individuals outside and requested police assistance, he said.

Scene75 now will only allow two children per adult 25 or older after 5 p.m. This is a change from six children per supervising adult, Jonah Sandler, Scene75 CEO, posted on social media.