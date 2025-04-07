School aide accused of assaulting nonverbal boy on bus pleads not guilty

Olinger was indicted in Greene County Common Pleas Court on felony charges of assault and endangering children, as well as one misdemeanor charge of endangering children.

Additionally, the court issued a no-contact order against Olinger for the student involved in the incident and his parents.

According to a Bellbrook police report, the incident took place Jan. 28, at a Greene County Educational Service Center program at 60 E. South St.

The police report said that an 8-year-old student at the school, who is nonverbal and has special needs, was being difficult while boarding the bus at the end of the school day and began to grab and pull on the school bus aide’s hair. Olinger then came onto the bus and took him off the bus aide.

In statements, Olinger said that she picked him up by his harness as she tried to put him in his seat as he was kicking and “bucking,” which led to him falling and hitting his head on the side of the bus.

Olinger said that she was the primary aide for the student since October 2024 and throughout her experience had never had an incident like this before, adding that she had previously worked with Greene County Juvenile Services, according to the report.

The bus aide said that the incident was much more aggressive, saying that Olinger “roughly threw” the child into his seat, hitting his head into the window and leading to him crying out in pain, according to the police report. She said that Olinger apologized to the boy but added that the way Olinger handled him was “aggressive” and “hostile.”