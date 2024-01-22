School custodian cleared one day before rape trial; child confesses he made it up

North had pleaded not guilty to all charges. He posted bail in May and had been on electronically monitored house arrest since.

When the boy was brought in for final trial preparations Sunday, the now 11-year-old told prosecutors and victim advocates that he fabricated the allegations, Prosecuting Attorney Tony Kendell said Monday.

“He let out a sigh (and said) … I made it all up,” he said. The boy will not be charged, Kendell said.

“In my 30 years in the Miami County prosecuting attorney’s office, I have never witnessed a scenario such as this,” Kendell said. “I am thankful Prosecutor Matthew Joseph with assistance from other members of my staff was able to effectively discover the truth in this matter. No person should be put on trial for fabricated allegations.”

The boy was at the courts last week to see the courtroom and other pretrial preparations and made no indication of any change in his allegations, Kendell said.

That changed during Sunday’s discussion with prosecutors and victim advocates, he said. In a written statement, Kendell wrote that on Sunday the juvenile “admitted that he had in large part fabricated the allegations against Mr. North. Further, the remaining allegations did not align temporally with prior disclosures.”

North was represented by attorney Jerry Comunale of Dayton. He was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.

Comunale’s office released a statement in October saying, “the wild and unsubstantiated claims against Jerry are completely false. There is absolutely no corroborating evidence to support any claim that Mr. North did anything wrong and ‘eyewitnesses’ identified by the accuser have come forward to tell the police that nothing happened.”

North had been placed on administrative leave by the Milton-Union schools board of education after his arrest.

Milton-Union Superintendent Brad Ritchey said Monday the district would have no comment on the dismissal of the case.