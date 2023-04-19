School resource officer pepper-sprayed during fight at Belmont HS

A school resource officer at Belmont High School was reportedly pepper-sprayed late Wednesday morning during a fight.
The incident was reported at 11:35 a.m. at the high school at 2615 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
After a fight broke out among students, some of the kids were taken to an office, but it was not clear when or where the officer was sprayed, according to a dispatch sergeant.
About a dozen Dayton Police Department cruisers responded to the school following the incident, according to the dispatch center.
Students and staff have been ordered to shelter in place while police investigate.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Man shot by officer in Butler Twp. pulled gun from pants...
2
Chicago man sentenced to over 7 years in 2020 Warren County pursuit
3
Kettering man accused of using house as a brothel
4
Gurpreet Singh case: Man charged in quadruple homicide hires new...
5
Darke County double homicide victims ID’d
About the Author