Scrabble tile art exhibit in Springboro includes game for finding hidden words

There are hidden words and phrases in the Scrabble art works to find, and those who do may enter for word game prizes.

The exhibit is open through Feb. 28. Meet the artist noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the gallery.

Also on Feb. 22 there are two showings of “The LEGO Movie” at the performing arts center, one beginning at noon and the other at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each showing.

For more information, call 937-748-5774 or visit https://www.cityofspringboro.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=472.