Scrabble tile art exhibit in Springboro includes game for finding hidden words

"More Than Words" exhibits at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way in Springboro. Showcasing Origami, sculpture, painting and word art by Jonathan Heart, the show also highlights works by special guest artist Clarice Moore. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

By Staff Report
12 hours ago
The whimsical art exhibit, “More Than Words” is the featured show at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way.

Showcasing Origami, sculpture, painting and word art by Jonathan Heart, the show also highlights works by special guest artist Clarice Moore.

There are hidden words and phrases in the Scrabble art works to find, and those who do may enter for word game prizes.

The exhibit is open through Feb. 28. Meet the artist noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the gallery.

Also on Feb. 22 there are two showings of “The LEGO Movie” at the performing arts center, one beginning at noon and the other at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each showing.

For more information, call 937-748-5774 or visit https://www.cityofspringboro.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=472.

