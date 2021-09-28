Sebastian Hills Golf Club to reopen under new name, ownership

After permanently closing in 2017, the former Sebastian Hills Golf Club will reopen under new ownership as early as next year. The course will reopen as Jasper Hills Golf Club, located at 1100 Knoll Haven Drive in Xenia.
Xenia residents Dalton and Melissa Dodd purchased the 165-acre property in mid-September, and are focused on getting the property back up to par.
“We wanted to provide that asset to the community, especially because of the pandemic, it’s safe outdoor recreation,” Dodd said. “And the property is so beautiful, we want people to be able to enjoy it.”
With the help of volunteers, the Dodds are cleaning up the 18-hole course, overgrown with weeds in the four years since its closure. Weather permitting, Jasper Hills will open for business in 2022.
“We’ve had amazing community support,” Melissa Dodd said. “Volunteers have rallied around us. It’s awesome to see people really excited to see it back. Lots of people worked there as teenagers, or played with their grandfathers. Lots of people have history and memories there.”
The original Sebastian Hill Golf Course opened in 2000 and operated until the end of the 2017 season. In 2018, the then-owners put the 165-acre property, 64 golf carts, 28 cruisers and equipment on the market for $1.99 million.