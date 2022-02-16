See which area projects seeking funds made top priority list

Local leaders have revealed their annual regional “wish list” that ranks the projects considered top priorities for state and federal funding.
The Dayton Region’s businesses, local government, education, and civic organizations then rally around the priority list for government funding and other project support.
The selection process is led by Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.
One of the key ways many priority projects successfully get funding is from the state’s two-year capital budget, which needs to be passed every even numbered year. This is a capital budget year.
“We believe having a list of projects that are ready to be funded will help bring dollars home when policymakers are looking to support economic development, transportation, health, education, or quality of life projects in our region,” Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, said in a statement.
The final list includes 102 projects, each of which are categorized as “priority,” “recommended,” or “reviewed.”
- Priority projects are the top projects that will make the most significant impact in the Dayton region among the projects that were submitted. These projects are the region’s top priorities for funding because they strongly meet the evaluation criteria and are expected to have the greatest regional impact.
- Recommended projects meet the needs of the region, would provide benefit to the Dayton region if funded, and are ready to move forward.
- Reviewed projects are projects that have gone through the committee’s community review process and public vetting.
The projects are sorted into categories: defense, economic development, hospitals and health care, quality of life, and transportation and government services.
The following are the projects that made the priority and recommended lists for each category.
