See why local math teacher was named Teacher of the Year for District 3

New Lebanon middle school math teacher Ronda Nisbet has been named the District 3 Teacher of the Year in Ohio.
“Ronda Nisbet is an excellent educator who supports all of her students while helping them achieve rigorous learning goals,” said New Lebanon superintendent Greg Williams. “This honor affirms what her students and colleagues observe every school year.”
Nisbet has 19 years of experience, including the last nine years at New Lebanon, according to the State Board of Education biography.
Last year, the proficiency rate in eighth grade math at New Lebanon’s middle school increased by more than 30 percentage points, mainly because of Nisbet’s efforts.
“Her dedication to meeting the diverse needs of her students is reflected in her engaging instructional practices and her passion for fostering equitable learning opportunities,” said the State Board of Education in a press release. “Ronda has earned the prestigious Ohio Master Teacher designation, reflecting her excellence in instructional practice and leadership.”
Nisbet also serves as a curriculum advisor for New Lebanon and a mentor for new teachers. She has given presentations about teaching middle school math at the state level.
Eleven teachers across the state were selected as district teachers of the year. The field will narrow until one teacher is named the 2026 Ohio Teacher of the Year. The finalist is usually named in late August or early September.
The other 10 teachers named are:
- Christopher Monsour, Tiffin City Schools, High School Biology, Environmental Science, Anatomy & Physiology, State Board District 1 Teacher of the Year
- Kyle O. von Kamp, Willard City Schools, Middle School American History, English as a Second Language, State Board District 2 Teacher of the Year
- Joshua Amstutz, Winton Woods City Schools, High School Mathematics, State Board District 4 Teacher of the Year
- Timothy Hoagland, Eastern Brown Local Schools, Band and Music, State Board District 5 Teacher of the Year
- Chad Thatcher, Whitehall City Schools, High School English, State Board District 6 Teacher of the Year
- Jordan King, Upper Arlington Schools, Middle School Orchestra, State Board District 7 Teacher of the Year
- Jenny Potts, Buckeye Local School District, Special Education, Kindergarten, First Grade, State Board District 8 Teacher of the Year
- Kristofer Doran, Trumbull Career and Technical Center, Interactive Multimedia, State Board District 9 Teacher of the Year
- LeShun Collins, Orange City School District, Health and Physical Education, State Board District 10 Teacher of the Year
- Sara Dreibelbis, Medina City Schools, Fifth Grade, State Board District 11 Teacher of the Year
