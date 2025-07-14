See why local math teacher was named Teacher of the Year for District 3

Nisbet has 19 years of experience, including the last nine years at New Lebanon, according to the State Board of Education biography.

Last year, the proficiency rate in eighth grade math at New Lebanon’s middle school increased by more than 30 percentage points, mainly because of Nisbet’s efforts.

“Her dedication to meeting the diverse needs of her students is reflected in her engaging instructional practices and her passion for fostering equitable learning opportunities,” said the State Board of Education in a press release. “Ronda has earned the prestigious Ohio Master Teacher designation, reflecting her excellence in instructional practice and leadership.”

Nisbet also serves as a curriculum advisor for New Lebanon and a mentor for new teachers. She has given presentations about teaching middle school math at the state level.

Eleven teachers across the state were selected as district teachers of the year. The field will narrow until one teacher is named the 2026 Ohio Teacher of the Year. The finalist is usually named in late August or early September.

The other 10 teachers named are: