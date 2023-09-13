Self-inflicted shooting outside Lebanon Police Department under investigation

A shooting outside the Lebanon Police Department Tuesday night is under investigation after a man reportedly shot himself.

Around 8:19 p.m., Lebanon police personnel looking at security cameras saw a male who appeared to shoot himself in the front yard of the police department, according to a police statement.

Officers found the man “unresponsive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

He appeared to be alone, according to police. No Lebanon Police Division employees were present at the time of the shooting.

We will update this story as more information is available.

How to get help

Anyone can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and get free, confidential help. People can also chat with a trained professional online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.

