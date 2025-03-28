Semi hits, kills woman in Sidney

The highway patrol identified the pedestrian as Anna Nation, 66, of Sidney.

Emergency crews took Nation to Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Highway patrol on the scene Friday morning said that the semi left the scene and they were searching for the driver, but the Piqua post said in the afternoon that the driver of the semi was uninjured.

The highway patrol was joined on scene by the Sidney Police Department, Sidney Fire and EMS Department, Shelby County Coroner’s Office and Wreckers Towing and Transport LLC.

The crash remains under investigation.