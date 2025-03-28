Breaking: What does Trump’s executive order on voting mean for Ohio?

Semi hits, kills woman in Sidney

A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday in the 2500 block of Campbell Road in Sidney. Ohio State Patrol officers were still on scene as of 8:20 a.m. and were conducting a crash reconstruction. The incident happened in front of Ply Gem Siding Group’s complex. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday in the 2500 block of Campbell Road in Sidney. Ohio State Patrol officers were still on scene as of 8:20 a.m. and were conducting a crash reconstruction. The incident happened in front of Ply Gem Siding Group’s complex. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A woman is dead after she was hit by a semi truck Friday in Sidney.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post, at about 5:37 a.m., a Volvo semi-tractor was driving eastbound on Campbell Road east of Stolle Avenue when it hit a pedestrian.

The highway patrol identified the pedestrian as Anna Nation, 66, of Sidney.

Emergency crews took Nation to Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday in the 2500 block of Campbell Road in Sidney. Ohio State Patrol officers were still on scene as of 8:20 a.m. and were conducting a crash reconstruction. The incident happened in front of Ply Gem Siding Group’s complex. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Highway patrol on the scene Friday morning said that the semi left the scene and they were searching for the driver, but the Piqua post said in the afternoon that the driver of the semi was uninjured.

The highway patrol was joined on scene by the Sidney Police Department, Sidney Fire and EMS Department, Shelby County Coroner’s Office and Wreckers Towing and Transport LLC.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County Jail death: Family wants answers
2
Latest Trump orders, impact on Southwest Ohio this week
3
Inmate dies after fights with jail staff, ramming cell door...
4
What is NATO?
5
You asked, we answered: What you need to know about the Dayton NATO...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.