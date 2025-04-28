Semi-truck catches fire after hitting 3 vehicles; Crash temporarily closes I-70

A 2022 Volvo commercial truck was traveling east on I-70 when it approached slowed traffic due to construction, failed to slow and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2022 Freightliner.

The patrol said after the truck hit the other vehicles, it then hit the median wall and became fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for four hours, while eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for seven hours.

All lanes were open just before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Huber Heights Division of Fire, Dayton Fire Department, Dayton Regional Hazmat, Wright Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, Butler Twp. Fire Department, West Milton Fire Department, Vandalia Division of Fire, Tipp City Fire Emergency Services, Ohio Department of Transportation, Hollis Towing and Sandy’s Towing assisted on scene.