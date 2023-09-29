September business news in Dayton: Joby Aviation, Dayton’s largest skyscraper, Bill’s Donuts and more

Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville changing owners after decades in same family

CENTERVILLE — Bill’s Donut Shop is changing hands for the first time in nearly three decades.

Siblings Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam, who took over the Centerville business from their parents in 1995, said they’re selling it to Marshall and Amy Lachman of Beavercreek, who previously lived in Centerville for more than 20 years.

Tucker said everything at Bill’s Donut Shop, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 268 N. Main St., will remain the same, including the bakers, recipes, equipment and staff.

He bought Dayton’s largest skyscraper. Then office work changed dramatically

Stratacache Chief Executive Chris Riegel bought what was Kettering Tower for $13 million in February 2019, a little over a year before the world of office work was forever changed.

Riegel, in past interviews, has said he has no regrets, although he has acknowledged that buying the building later probably would have resulted in a lower purchase price for him.

The building, now Stratacache Tower, dominates the city skyline. At 30 stories tall, it’s Dayton’s largest skyscraper. Its nearly half million square footage is 100,000-square-feet larger than the second-largest building, Key Bank Tower. It has its own ZIP code.

After long back-and-forth, Huber Heights opposes truck stop near I-70/Ohio 235

Huber Heights Planning Commission recently voted not to recommend council approval for a truck stop and repair facility at the southeast corner of Technology Boulevard and Artz Road, near the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange.

Developer Thomas Dusa originally submitted a rezoning request and basic development plan for the three-acre site in December of 2022, at which time planning commission recommended council approval for the project.

City council subsequently considered the proposal in multiple public sessions from January to May 2023 without making a final decision. At the same time, Buc-ee’s was making plans for a store a few hundred yards north on the opposite side of Ohio 235.

Company pledges up to 2,000 jobs, $500M to build flying cars in Dayton area

Joby Aviation Inc., a much-watched player in the emerging field of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — often called “flying cars” — will build an aircraft production operation near Dayton International Airport, valued at up to $500 million, supported by as much as $325 million in state and local incentives, the company and the state of Ohio announced Monday.

The plan is historic. Manufacturing this kind of aircraft on this scale has never been attempted, Joby and state officials said.

“Our goal is to bring flight to people’s daily lives,” JoeBen Bevirt, Joby’s founder and chief executive, said in an interview with the Dayton Daily News. “The Wright Brothers had the dream of flight more than 120 years ago, and they created that in Dayton. We’re so excited to build on the incredible aviation legacy that Dayton has.”

Sale of Tank’s Bar & Grill falls through, restaurant to be auctioned

Tank’s Bar & Grill, at 2033 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, will remain closed, according a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“After six weeks of negotiations, the buyer for Tank’s changed their mind,” the Friday night post reads. “After looking at all options, Tank’s will be auctioned.”

A post in June said Tank’s closure would be temporary as the business transitioned to new owners.

“Look for an exciting reopening! New owners love Tank’s history and want to preserve and make it even better!” the June 7 post reads.

Buc-ee’s new Dayton area location will be one of the largest nationwide

The new Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation when it opens.

Ohio’s first store for the chain will have 74,000 square feet of retail space, according to plans submitted to the city. That’s the same size as a Buc-ee’s in Tennessee that, for now, holds the world record for the world’s largest convenience store. But both those stores will be eclipsed by a new Buc-ee’s of more than 75,000 square feet that is under construction in Luling, Texas.

To give a little perspective, the new Huber Heights Buc-ee’s will be:

Amazon opens another Dayton-area facility that will employ hundreds of workers

Amazon this week opened a new state-of-the-art delivery station in Dayton that will employ about 300 workers.

This comes just a couple weeks after the giant online retailer launched a new fulfillment center in Union on Union Airpark Boulevard that eventually will have about 2,000 workers on the payroll.

The new 141,000-square-foot delivery station is located at 3134 Lightner Road, just north of the Dayton International Airport.

Xenia couple to open new CrossFit gym on the east side

A Xenia Twp. couple is opening a new CrossFit gym on the east side of Xenia.

Ray and Karen DeVite have plans to open Xenia CrossFit on the corner of East Main Street and Columbus Avenue in October. The couple purchased the former East End Drive Thru at the location and have been renovating the building for several months.

The new gym will feature several tons of free weights, as well as pull-up rigs, rowers, bikes, jump ropes, and other equipment.

Longtime Chinese restaurant permanently closes in Kettering

The Chop Suey, at 1465 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, has permanently closed its doors, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“As we close this chapter, our hearts overflow with gratitude for your patronage over the last 50+ years,” the sign reads.

The restaurant officially closed on Friday, Sept. 1 as the owners have decided to retire, the voicemail for the restaurant said.

‘Judgment-free’ beauty studio opens bigger location in Uptown Centerville

An area business that has spent more than a decade helping clients look good is gearing up to celebrate its new Uptown Centerville location.

Elevate Esthetics recently invested more than $300,000 in purchasing and renovating a space at 24 E. Franklin St., Street.

“I always dreamed of having my own actual brick-and-mortar and I have always wanted to be in the Centerville area just because of the way that they have been supporting their small businesses and I really felt like I could get a lot of support from the city and the community,” said owner Gisel Campbell.

