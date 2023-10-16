Series of Troy, Tipp City vehicle break-ins prompts police warning

BreakingNews
Police in Troy and Tipp City are among law enforcement agencies urging people to lock their vehicles following another series of vehicle entries/break-ins.

The Tipp City Police Department issued an alert on Facebook saying there had been several vehicle gone through, and items stolen over several nights last week. The thefts were in multiple areas of the community, police said.

Police asked residents to take any valuable items out of their vehicles and lock them.

Residents also are being asked to report suspicious activities, such as someone running through yards or vehicles in the neighborhood at night, to contact the Miami County Dispatch Center at 937-440-9911.

Anyone with surveillance video that might contain information useful to investigators is asked to share it to Morganm@tippcity.net.

Troy police said those targeting the unlocked vehicles are looking for money and firearms. They ask anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911.

Troy police asked for any home camera recordings from Oct. 9-Oct. 13 between midnight and 2:30 a.m. showing anything that night be relevant to the vehicle thefts investigation. Anyone with camera footage is asked to send it to dominic.burnside@troyohio.gov or laura.blankenship@troyohio.gov.

