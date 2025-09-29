Serious injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Monday morning.
Serious injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff’s office.
North Main Street is closed at West Orchard Springs Drive as deputies investigate.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
