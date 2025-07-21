Serious injuries reported in hit-skip crash in Dayton

Three people were taken to the hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Dayton.
Around 6:40 p.m., Dayton police responded to West Hillcrest and Salem avenues for a crash.
A Dodge Journey going northwest on Salem Avenue tried to turn left at West Hillcrest Avenue and failed to yield the right of way, according to police.
The Dodge hit a Hyundai Genesis traveling southeast of Salem Avenue.
The Hyundai went off the left side of the road, hitting a tree on Salem Avenue.
The driver of the Dodge fled the scene, police said.
The 20-year-old man driving the Hyundai and a 27-year-old passenger in the Dodge were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
A 50-year-old woman in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
