Breaking: 3 restaurant changes happening on Brown Street in Dayton

Serious injuries reported in hit-skip crash in Dayton

Police siren

Police siren
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Three people were taken to the hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Dayton.

Around 6:40 p.m., Dayton police responded to West Hillcrest and Salem avenues for a crash.

A Dodge Journey going northwest on Salem Avenue tried to turn left at West Hillcrest Avenue and failed to yield the right of way, according to police.

The Dodge hit a Hyundai Genesis traveling southeast of Salem Avenue.

The Hyundai went off the left side of the road, hitting a tree on Salem Avenue.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene, police said.

The 20-year-old man driving the Hyundai and a 27-year-old passenger in the Dodge were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 50-year-old woman in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In Other News
1
Clark County Fair has more than fried foods: Here’s what we tried
2
University of Dayton sophomore dies by drowning
3
Centerville launches road extension to ease high school traffic
4
Owner of Surf Dayton to open hostel with bar; restaurant to follow
5
New details emerge about alternative school for Dayton students to open...

About the Author