Serious injuries reported in hit-skip crash in Dayton

A Dodge Journey going northwest on Salem Avenue tried to turn left at West Hillcrest Avenue and failed to yield the right of way, according to police.

The Dodge hit a Hyundai Genesis traveling southeast of Salem Avenue.

The Hyundai went off the left side of the road, hitting a tree on Salem Avenue.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene, police said.

The 20-year-old man driving the Hyundai and a 27-year-old passenger in the Dodge were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 50-year-old woman in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.