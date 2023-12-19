Services announced for deputy killed in double fatal crash in Preble County

Hamilton has been with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office since May 2022. Sheriff Mike Simpson said Hamilton started at the jail before being promoted to patrol.

Hamilton also served in the U.S. Navy from 2009 to 2015 and was a Naval reservist from 2015 to 2023, according to his obituary. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard in January.

He is survived by his daughter, parents and sister.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, a head-on crash involving a sheriff’s cruiser was reported in the 4700 block of state Route 503, between Gratis and West Alexandria.

Hamilton was going south on state Route 503 in a marked 2018 Ford Explorer and 36-year-old Michael Eugene Gayhart II of West Elkton was traveling north when the crash occured. The crash closed state Route 503 temporarily in both directions.

A 911 caller said both drivers were unresponsive.

Hamilton was transported to Kettering Preble ER Campus in Eaton and was pronounced dead.