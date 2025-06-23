Share your holiday travel hack: By car or plane, what makes July 4 trip better?

Breaking: 1 dead in early-morning shooting at Dayton gas station

Be prepared for heavy traffic during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday like this on southbound 75 outside of Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

According to AAA, more than 72 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Independence Day holiday period — from this Friday through July 6 — marking an increase of 1.7 million over last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

We want to hear your go-to travel tips — whether you’re hitting the road or heading to the airport. What’s your secret to making travel for a long holiday weekend a little less hectic and a lot more bearable? Share your best advice via the forms below and we may feature it in an upcoming story.

