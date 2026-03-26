‘She made a real difference’: Longtime journalist, DDN reporter Nancy Bowman dies

Bowman was born May 31, 1958, in Mansfield to Ted L. Bowman and Mary Lou (DeVore) Bowman. She was preceded in death by her father, as well as her husband, Terry Burr, who died Sept. 2, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, along with six siblings, including Connie Kennedy, who described her sister as having “a heart of gold.”

“She would do anything for anyone,” Kennedy said.

Bowman covered Miami County since the early 1980s, when she began as a staff writer for the Troy Daily News, now called Miami Valley Today.

She left TDN in 1999, accepting a position with Dayton Daily News. She worked on staff for a decade, continuing on the Miami County beat.

Around 2010, she switched to a freelance role, providing Miami County coverage for the Dayton Daily News and other weekly publications, including the Tippecanoe Gazette in Tipp City.

Bowman was a dedicated reporter, serving as a resource for her community, something she took great pride in, as she herself described in an article by Ashland Times-Gazette reporter Jim Brewer in 2016.

Bowman was interviewed by Brewer after being named one of two winners of the 20th annual Miami County Women of Excellence award.

“I see the work I do now as a service to the community, and I remain willing to spend the time doing it,” she said in the interview.

Ten years on, Bowman’s commitment to her craft remained steadfast, as she continued to work up to just weeks prior to her death, pushing on even through arduous treatment for cancer.

For Bowman, writing and reporting was more than just a job, according to her sister.

“It was a way for her to settle her nerves,” Kennedy said. “Some people have a couple beers or go for a bike ride, but for Nancy, writing stories was her calming place.”

Along with writing, Bowman cherished her pets, four cats who Kennedy said she promised to adopt following her sister’s passing.

“She loved her flowers and her cats,” Kennedy said.

Officials from Troy, Miami County, and beyond, remember Bowman as a true professional, someone who valued accuracy, thoroughness, and impartiality in her work above all else.

“What a loss for journalism and for the city of Troy, specifically. We felt like Nancy was ‘our’ reporter. We knew she would be thorough but fair every time,” said Troy Mayor Robin Oda. “I’ve worked with her since 2011 as a city council member and for the last six as mayor. Her presence has been missed the last few years as her fight against cancer became more focused. God-speed, Nancy... you gave it your all, and we appreciated that.”

Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer described Bowman as “a model of what an investigative journalist should be.”

“She always researched each situation and compiled the facts before reporting it publicly. She was what I called an ‘old school’ reporter. She worked tirelessly to make sure she knew the facts,” he said. “In her reporting, she was fair, balanced, and respected. She earned that respect with her very detailed and accurate reporting. She had a stellar career as a journalist. I have had the pleasure of knowing Nancy for over 40 years. Not only was she a professional journalist, but she was also a dear friend. She will be missed.”

Miami County Commission President Wade Westfall said Bowman was deeply trusted within the community.

“Nancy Bowman lived in this community and cared deeply about it. She earned trust the right way, by listening, by understanding, and by telling the story straight,” he said. “She was steady, fair, and connected to the people she covered. Nancy made a real difference here, and she will be remembered for the way she served this community with honesty and respect.”

Dayton Daily News Managing Editor Rich Gillette described Bowman as a “legend” in Miami County, due to her unending commitment to reporting on the area.

“She was a well-respected reporter by her colleagues and the thousands of politicians, administrators and residents she covered in Miami County. Her work will be greatly missed,” Gillette said.

Carla Ungerecht, editor of the Tippecanoe Gazette, for which Bowman was one of the first writers over 15 years ago, said Bowman was a compassionate person, both in her professional and personal life.

“The news industry lost a great journalist with Nancy’s passing. I had the privilege of working with and being friends with Nancy for 16 years. She was dedicated to ensuring that what she reported was accurate, fair, and well researched. She was someone that other journalists should model after,” Ungerecht said. “Nancy was more than a journalist; she had compassion for children, animals, and those in need. Always generous with her gifts and wanted nothing in return.”

“Nancy will be missed,” she said.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service.