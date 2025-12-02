Shearer’s Foods launches production at its new $106M Moraine ‘Center of Excellence’

The facility’s automation line, which will handle variety packs, will go live in March and the entire facility will be fully operational by May.

Located at 4100 Springboro Pike, the production facility is the company’s 17th and most state-of-the-art site. It is located inside a building that housed the General Motors paint shop facility before GM closed it in 2008.

“The beginning production by Shearer’s marks a new day in the final piece of the primary former GM buildings,” Moraine City Manager Mike Davis said in a statement. “Renewed energy and excitement is underway as the former paint shop becomes a thriving operation by Shearer’s — a well-established manufacturer that helps diversify our local economy.

“We have already felt their impact on our regional community and look forward to continued partnerships and community engagement.”

Founded more than 50 years ago, Shearer’s Foods is headquartered in Massillon. It has more than 5,000 associates in its warehouse sites nationwide.

Shearer’s had its own name brand but discontinued it several years ago to concentrate on delivering high-quality products for other companies across the United States and Canada.

Shearer’s Foods launched construction efforts at the Moraine site in January, revamping it to be able to handle production of its small-bag and multi-pack snack varieties, which mark a shift in the company’s production strategy.

The facility features advanced automation that will allow Shearer’s Foods to quickly and easily change flavor or seasoning on each of its production lines.

Company officials previously said the site will be “the Center of Excellence for the entire organization.”

The Moraine facility is projected to bring more than 250 jobs to the area, with additional positions added as production ramps up over the next several months, a company spokeswoman previously said.

Shearer’s Foods, which is targeting more than 35 million pounds of production during its launch, expects to more than double that via a product expansion planned for next fall, officials said.