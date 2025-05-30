Breaking: Historic Roman Catholic church declared a loss, fire department says

Sheetz to open 10th Dayton-area location

Sheetz is celebrating its 10th Dayton-area location with a grand opening at 2100 South Alex Road, West Carrollton, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, featuring free self-serve coffee and soda. The festivities continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with prize giveaways, including a grand prize of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

Sheetz is celebrating its 10th Dayton-area location with a grand opening at 2100 South Alex Road, West Carrollton, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, featuring free self-serve coffee and soda. The festivities continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with prize giveaways, including a grand prize of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Combination gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain Sheetz will open its 10th Dayton-area location next week.

The store at 2100 South Alex Road in West Carrollton will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and offer free self-serve coffee and soda all day.

Sheetz will kick off grand opening festivities at 9 a.m. Wednesday with prize giveaways, including a grand prize of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

ExploreWest Carrollton honors ‘Mr. Charlie’ for legacy of kindness

Those who bring a non-perishable food item from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday to Sheetz for area non-profit The Foodbank will receive a Sheetz thermal bag while supplies last.

The new location will employ approximately 30 people, the company said.

Sheetz, which sells sandwiches and salads that are ordered through touch-screen terminals, operates more than 770 locations across seven states. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

ExploreFirst Thursday Street Fair returns to West Carrollton
Sheetz is celebrating its 10th Dayton-area location with a grand opening at 2100 South Alex Road, West Carrollton, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, featuring free self-serve coffee and soda. The festivities continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with prize giveaways, including a grand prize of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Ruskin Commons park coming to Twin Towers neighborhood
2
DeWine to swear in new adjutant general
3
Historic Roman Catholic church declared a loss, fire department says
4
Tricare might be vastly overpaying for some medical procedures, IG...
5
Kettering Health expands walk-in availability to specialty care sites...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter