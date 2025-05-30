Sheetz to open 10th Dayton-area location

Sheetz will kick off grand opening festivities at 9 a.m. Wednesday with prize giveaways, including a grand prize of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

Those who bring a non-perishable food item from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday to Sheetz for area non-profit The Foodbank will receive a Sheetz thermal bag while supplies last.

The new location will employ approximately 30 people, the company said.

Sheetz, which sells sandwiches and salads that are ordered through touch-screen terminals, operates more than 770 locations across seven states. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.