Sheriff: Montgomery County residents should call Snow Emergency Line, not dispatch, for weather updates

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

The sheriff’s office also encouraged people to stay home and avoid unnecessary trips during severe weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop quickly tonight and could result in slick roads, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread rain and gusty winds are expected by the evening, with rain to transition to show late tonight.

Up to 4 inches of snow is possible between tonight and late Friday morning, according to NWS. Snow could make roads slick and impact visibility Friday morning.

Anyone who must travel during these times should allow for extra travel time and make sure to leave additional space between vehicles while on the road.