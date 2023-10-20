Sheriff’s deputies respond to Goddard School for man with ‘demanding’ demeanor

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is implementing additional safety checks at the Goddard School of Centerville following an encounter with a individual initially believed to be suspicious.

Deputies from MCSO’s Washington Twp. substation responded to the school at 10685 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious individual at the school, a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed to Dayton Daily News today.

“The school reported that this individual displayed unusual behavior, expressed a strong desire for a tour and made inquiries about the children at the school,” the spokesperson said. “School staff found his demeanor to be demanding and his approach concerning.”

Shortly thereafter, another deputy established contact with the individual in question, according to the sheriff’s office. The individual was identified, willingly opened his backpack for inspection by the deputies, and had his foster family arrive on the scene to provide additional information and assistance, Bevins said.

“During conversations with all parties associated with the subject, the school’s concerns were effectively conveyed to him and his foster family,” the spokesperson said. “It became evident during this discussion that the individual faced significant language and cultural barriers, contributing to the misunderstanding of the situation.”

That information was promptly relayed back to school officials, the sheriffs office said.

As a proactive measure to ensure the safety of the students, the sheriff’s office has opted to implement additional safety checks at the school, according to the spokeperson said. In addition, MCSO formally trespassed the individual from returning to the school’s grounds.

“This decision has been made to provide further reassurance to the school community,” the spokesperson said. “During the course of its investigation, MCSO also discovered that certain aspects of the information initially conveyed to parents by the school were inaccurate.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and we are fully committed to addressing any concerns that parents and the community may have.”

The incident at Goddard School is an isolated one, one that does not appear to be linked to any other incident, MCSO said.