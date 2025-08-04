Sheriff’s office investigating after body found near Twin Creek in Jefferson Twp.

A body was found in Jackson Twp. Sunday night.
Crews responded to reports of a dead body around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Manning Road and Anthony Road near Twin Creek, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson Twp. Police Department requested the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and removed the body to conduct an autopsy.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.
