Sheriff’s office warns Montgomery County residents of two new scams

“The scammer states they are contacting the victim on behalf of an inmate — often using the real name of a friend or family member — who has allegedly been arrested and granted a bond," the sheriff’s office said.

The scammer asks the victim to go to a store to send them money to help get their loved one out of jail. Once at the store, the victim receives a barcode to make a cash deposit, which the scammer steals.

In the second scam, victims receive a “Mastercard” in the mail that claims to have a balance and be issued by the Montgomery County Jail.

“The Montgomery County Jail does not mail debit cards under any circumstances,” the sheriff’s office said.

Scammers use the fake cards to trick victims into calling a number or visiting a website to activate the cards.

Victims may be asked to provide personal information or pay a fee, which can result in identity theft, stolen money or other fraudulent activity, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Scammers are constantly finding new ways to prey on people’s trust and fear during difficult times,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “We want every resident to know that our office will never text you asking for bond money or mail out debit cards from the jail. If you’re ever in doubt, contact officials directly.”

People should avoid giving out their personal information or sending money without verifying the legitimacy of any requests.

Those who suspect they’ve been scammed or contacted by a scammer should call their local law enforcement agency.