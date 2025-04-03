Sheriff’s office warns of continued auto thefts after 3 vehicles stolen in one night

So far this year, the sheriff’s office has received 54 calls related to stolen vehicles.

“These crimes are not just a matter of lost property; they impact families, businesses and the safety of our communities,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “In many cases, these thefts occur when vehicles are left unsecured or unattended, making them easy targets. We encourage residents to take proactive measures to safeguard their property.”

The sheriff’s office suggested residents take the following steps to help reduce the risk of having their vehicles stolen:

Always lock vehicle doors, even if you’re only stepping away for a second.

Remove valuables, such as purses, wallets, firearms and electronics.

Use anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks, car alarms and GPS tracking devices, to discourage thieves.

Install motion-activated lights or security cameras near where you park.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate vehicle thefts and asks anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).