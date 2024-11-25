Sheriff’s offices to train at Twin Valley South Tuesday

Residents in West Alexandria may see an increase in law enforcement activity Tuesday as the Preble and Darke county sheriff’s offices conduct training.
The training is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Twin Valley South High School.
The school will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and no students will be in the building during the training, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
There will be more law enforcement vehicles at the school Tuesday due the training.
In Other News
1
Recycled paper plant could mean 230 new Dayton jobs, if city alters...
2
Dayton pays $400K to help start Phase 3 of $27M Flats at South Park...
3
Man sentenced to at least 4 years in Kroger pharmacy robbery in...
4
Beavercreek opens new IT, cybersecurity career tech program
5
Centerville brewery collaborates with Death Grip Donuts on limited-time...
About the Author